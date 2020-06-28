Coronavirus: 6 new cases, 3 more recoveries in London-Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Six more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in London-Middlesex on Sunday, along with three more recoveries, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU).

There are now 622 cases of COVID-19, 502 recoveries and 57 deaths — a number that has not changed since June 12.

None of the new cases are related to any outbreaks at senior homes, and all are from London, Ont., which has now seen 579 cases.

Elsewhere, Strathroy-Caradoc has 22, Middlesex Centre has nine, North Middlesex has five and Thames Centre has five, while Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex each have one.

The number of active outbreaks in the county remains at one with the Westmount Gardens outbreak declared June 18.

A total of 26 outbreaks have been declared in London and Middlesex, with a majority — 21 — tied to local long-term care and retirement homes.

The health unit says 594 people turned out to the city’s two COVID-19 assessment centres on Friday.

The centres, at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre and Oakridge Arena, have seen steady visitation rates over the last several weeks.

The number of hospitalized cases remains under five, according to London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC). The organization hasn’t issued an exact tally of COVID-19 patients it’s treating since June 10, saying it will if the number rises above five.

St. Joseph’s Health Care says it was not currently treating any COVID-19 patients.

As of Sunday, 112 patients — about 18 per cent of the region’s cases — have had to be hospitalized, with 31 requiring intensive care.

Staff cases are also largely unchanged. LHSC said it would not release an exact tally unless the case count grew by five or more.

At St. Joseph’s, at least 19 staff have tested positive, a number that has not changed for more than a week.

Ontario

Ontario reported 178 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 34,654.

Six new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus to 2,658.

A total of 30,107 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 86.9 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Nationally, Canada has seen 103,188 cases, 8,522 deaths and 66,148 recoveries. More than 2,800,000 tests have been administered.

Elgin and Oxford

For at least the third day in a row, no new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported by officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

This keeps the number of cases in the region unchanged at 83, with 77 recoveries, two active cases and four deaths. The death toll has not changed in about two months.

The number of declared outbreaks stands at three, all of which are resolved.

The two remaining active cases in the region are both in Elgin County. One is in Dutton/Dunwich, and the other is in Malahide.

As of Sunday, 8,747 tests had been conducted in Elgin and Oxford counties, with 170 people awaiting test results.

One per cent of tests currently come back positive.

Huron and Perth

Health officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) are no longer releasing COVID-19 updates on the weekends.

As of Friday, for the third day in a row, no new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported.

The number of cases confirmed in the region remained at 57, with 51 recoveries. Five deaths had also been reported — a tally that has not risen in about two months.

One active case remains in the region, located in Perth County.

Across the region, 26 cases and four deaths have been reported in Stratford, with all four deaths linked to a former outbreak at Greenwood Court — one of nine outbreaks that have been reported in the region. All have since resolved.

Elsewhere, 14 cases have been reported in Huron County, 13 in Perth County and four cases and one death in St. Marys.

As of Thursday, a total of 8,269 people had been tested in the region, up 98 from the day before.

Sarnia and Lambton

One more person has recovered from COVID-19, according to officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH).

As of late Saturday, there were 253 recoveries among a total of 285 cases and 25 deaths. The number of cases and deaths remain unchanged.

Health officials say seven cases are active, one less than the day before.

Another outbreak has been declared over in the region. An outbreak was reported at Sarnia’s Bluewater Health hospital on June 17, and was declared over 10 days later on June 27.

Four staff members at the hospital had tested positive for the virus.

There is now only one active outbreak in the region — at Afton Park Place, a long-term care home in Sarnia, after one staff member contracted the virus.

A total of nine outbreaks have been declared in the region.

Outbreaks have been linked to 105 of the region’s cases and 16 of its deaths.

None of the region’s active cases are in hospital, according to the health unit and Bluewater Health, which hasn’t treated a COVID-19 patient for at least a week and a half.

The hospital has 20 individuals with suspected cases or tests pending for COVID-19, six less than Saturday.

Close to 11,900 test results have been received.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca and Matthew Trevithick

