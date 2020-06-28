Menu

Winnipeg woman dies in quad crash

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 28, 2020 11:30 am
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES / Lee Brown

A Winnipeg woman is dead after RCMP say she was driving a quad all-terrain vehicle and crashed Saturday afternoon in Reynolds Ponds.

RCMP were called to the scene at 4 p.m., approximately 16 kilometres north-east of Richer, in the RM of Reynolds.

Read more: Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigating bizarre quad crash

Investigators believe the 56-year-old woman, who was from Winnipeg, was driving a quad on one of the roadways when she collided with a barricade.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Steinbach RCMP, along with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, continue to investigate.

