Winnipeg woman dies in quad crash

A Winnipeg woman is dead after RCMP say she was driving a quad all-terrain vehicle and crashed Saturday afternoon in Reynolds Ponds.
RCMP were called to the scene at 4 p.m., approximately 16 kilometres north-east of Richer, in the RM of Reynolds.
Investigators believe the 56-year-old woman, who was from Winnipeg, was driving a quad on one of the roadways when she collided with a barricade.
She was pronounced dead on scene.
Steinbach RCMP, along with the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, continue to investigate.
