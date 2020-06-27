Menu

Features

Alberta Health Services shares touching moment between senior and EMS member

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 2:20 pm
Alberta Health Services shared a touching moment between an EMS member and a senior on Friday. .
Alberta Health Services shared a touching moment between an EMS member and a senior on Friday. . Alberta Health Services / Facebook

Alberta Health Services has shared a touching moment between one of its Emergency Medical Services members and a senior citizen that it said points out “sometimes we simply need to lend a helping hand.”

The Facebook post shared Friday shows an EMS member helping a 90-year-old Albertan mow his lawn.

AHS said that emergency services were called to the man’s home after his Lifeline went off accidentally.

“Fortunately, there was no medical emergency. But at 90 years old, this gentleman has earned a break,” the post said.

Read more: Edmonton police encourage handwashing with viral video

It’s already been shared hundreds of times on the social media network. Many are also using the post as a place to comment about other positive interactions they’ve had with EMS workers.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary meteorologist’s mystical unicorn Halloween costume becomes viral hit

Global News has reached out to AHS for details on where it happened and for more on who the EMS worker was — so far just identified as “Josh.”

