Procession in Victoria on Saturday to honour B.C. pilot killed in military helicopter crash

Send this page to someone via email

The remains of a Canadian military pilot who died in a helicopter crash in April are being returned to Vancouver Island on Saturday.

Captain Kevin Hagen was one of six Canadian Armed Forces members who died when their CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece while conducting maritime surveillance operations on April 29.

Hagen, originally from Nanaimo, will be honoured with a motorcade procession from Victoria International Airport to McCall Gardens Funeral home. The procession begins at 1:30 p.m.

0:49 Canadian military to resume flying operations of Cyclone helicopters after fatal crash off Greek coast in April Canadian military to resume flying operations of Cyclone helicopters after fatal crash off Greek coast in April

The military is asking anyone who wishes to pay tribute to Hagen along the procession route to adhere to COVID-19 physical-distancing restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the Canadian Armed Forces understands and recognizes Canadians’ grief and the need to mourn at this difficult time, we ask it is done so in a way that protects the health and safety of everyone,” the forces said in a media release.

Planned procession route

Depart 443 (Maritime Helicopter) Squadron, 9755 Willingdon Rd, to W Saanich Rd Turn right onto W Saanich Rd/BC-17A N to Mills Rd Turn right onto Mills Rd to MacDonald Park Rd Turn right onto McDonald Park Rd which will turn into Beacon Ave W Turn right onto BC-17 (signs for Victoria) at the intersection of Beacon Ave and BC-17 S Drive straight through the intersection of Pat Bay Hwy (BC-17 S) & Mt Newton Cross Rd Drive straight through the intersection of Pat Bay Hwy (BC-17 S) & Island View Rd Drive straight through the intersection of Pat Bay Hwy (BC-17 S) & Sayward Rd Take exit 11 for Royal Oak Dr Turn left onto Royal Oak Dr/BC-17A S at the intersection of BC-17A S and Royal Oak Dr Turn left onto Falaise Dr at the intersection of Royal Oak Dr and Falaise Dr Turn left onto Falaise Dr at the intersection of Falaise Dr and Falaise Cres Arrive at McCall Gardens Funeral and Cremation Service, 4665 Falaise Dr

The military continues to investigate the reasons for the fatal crash, which occurred while the aircraft, dubbed “Stalker 22,” was returning to the Halifax class frigate HMCS Fredricton.

Earlier this month, officials said they had determined there was a “conflict” or “competition” between the pilot and the aircraft’s autopilot system in the moments before the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

The CAF grounded its fleet of Cyclones in the wake of the tragedy, but has since resumed operations.

The other victims of the crash were Capt. Brenden Ian MacDonald of New Glasgow, N.S.; Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin from Trois-Rivieres, Que.; Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke from Truro, N.S.; and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins from Guelph, Ont.