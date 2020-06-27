1 dead, ‘multiple’ injured after 2-vehicle crash in Ajax

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say one person is dead and “multiple” people are injured after an early-morning crash in Ajax on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Westney Road and Williamson Drive at 4:40 a.m.

One person, a male driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word on his age.

One of the vehicles had multiple people inside, police said, adding that several patients were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police didn’t say exactly how many were hurt.

Images from the scene show severe damage to two vehicles. An Ornge air ambulance also attended the scene.

