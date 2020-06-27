Menu

Canada

1 dead, ‘multiple’ injured after 2-vehicle crash in Ajax

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 1:06 pm
The scene of a fatal crash in Ajax early Saturday.
The scene of a fatal crash in Ajax early Saturday. Colin Williamson / Global News

Durham Regional Police say one person is dead and “multiple” people are injured after an early-morning crash in Ajax on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Westney Road and Williamson Drive at 4:40 a.m.

Read more: 27-year-old man dead after 2-vehicle crash in Richmond Hill: police

One person, a male driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word on his age.

One of the vehicles had multiple people inside, police said, adding that several patients were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police didn’t say exactly how many were hurt.

Images from the scene show severe damage to two vehicles. An Ornge air ambulance also attended the scene.

