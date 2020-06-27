Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 11-year-old girl

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 12:44 pm
Emma Petit was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday night. .
Emma Petit was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday night. . Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old girl.

Emma Petit was last seen around 11 p.m., on Friday, June 26, near 145th Street and 108th Avenue.

Read more: Sister of Marshal Iwaasa provides update on exhaustive search near Pemberton, B.C.

Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four, with a slim build, dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and jean shorts, and had a skateboard with her.

Delta family pushes for senior alert after death of grandfather
Delta family pushes for senior alert after death of grandfather
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SurreyMissingMissing 11-year-oldemma petitmisisng girlmissing girl surrey
Flyers
More weekly flyers