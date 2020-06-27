Surrey RCMP searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old girl.
Emma Petit was last seen around 11 p.m., on Friday, June 26, near 145th Street and 108th Avenue.
Police and family are concerned for her well-being.
She is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four, with a slim build, dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and jean shorts, and had a skateboard with her.
