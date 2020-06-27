Winnipeg house expected to be ‘complete loss’ after early morning fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says a home near the Pacific Industrial park is expected to be a complete loss after a fire on Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in a one-and-a-half storey house in the 1100 block of Alexander Avenue around 1:33 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the house and garage engulfed in flames. They spent about two hours working to extinguish the fire and protect nearby homes. Neighbouring homes on either side had to be evacuated as a precaution and one person was assessed on scene by paramedics.

Once the blaze had been extinguished, crews searched the home and found no occupants inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

While no damage estimates are currently available, fire officials said the house is expected to be a complete loss and both neighbouring homes suffered radiant heat damage.

