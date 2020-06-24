Menu

One person in critical condition after Winnipeg firefighters battle Goulet Street apartment blaze

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 11:01 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. .
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. . Elisha Dacey/Global News

A St. Boniface apartment fire sparked by unattended cooking has left one person in critical condition.

WFPS crews responded to reports of a fire in the 200 block of Goulet Street Wednesday evening and noticed smoke coming from the building.

They were able to quickly get the blaze under control, but rushed one person to hospital.

Read more: 1 occupant hospitalized after Winnipeg apartment fire

The WFPS is reminding people to always stay in the kitchen while cooking, and to keep anything that can catch fire away from the stovetop.

Crews also responded to an apartment fire in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue Wednesday night just after 7 p.m., and were able to get things under control about 30 minutes later.

All residents were evacuated from the building and no injuries were reported.

Air1 Spots House Fire in Winnipeg
Air1 Spots House Fire in Winnipeg
