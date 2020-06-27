Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in watercraft collision near Macdonald Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 16-year-old boy was sent to hospital following a collision between two personal watercraft on the Halifax Harbour Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the collision near the Macdonald Bridge just after 7:15 p.m.

Police say the 16-year-old, who was operating one of the watercraft, sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Death on MacDonald Bridge ruled as suicide by Nova Scotia police watchdog

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax was notified and vessels were dispatched to assist.

Another personal watercraft rescued the teen, according to police, bringing him to Emergency Health Services Paramedics on the Dartmouth Waterfront.

The teen was then driven to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say it’s currently unknown whether any charges will be laid.

READ MORE: Investigation underway after fire breaks out at Halifax apartment building

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police.