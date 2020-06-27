Menu

Canada

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries in watercraft collision near Macdonald Bridge

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 27, 2020 9:15 am
The MacDonald Bridge in Halifax, N.S., on Feb 23, 2019. .
The MacDonald Bridge in Halifax, N.S., on Feb 23, 2019. . Alexander Quon/Global News

A 16-year-old boy was sent to hospital following a collision between two personal watercraft on the Halifax Harbour Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the collision near the Macdonald Bridge just after 7:15 p.m.

Police say the 16-year-old, who was operating one of the watercraft, sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax was notified and vessels were dispatched to assist.

Another personal watercraft rescued the teen, according to police, bringing him to Emergency Health Services Paramedics on the Dartmouth Waterfront.

The teen was then driven to the hospital.

Police say it’s currently unknown whether any charges will be laid.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police.

Sûreté du Québec reminds people to be careful in water
