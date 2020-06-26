Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Investigation underway after fire breaks out at Halifax apartment building

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 4:05 pm
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews respond to a fire on Almon Street on Friday, June 26, 2020. .
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews respond to a fire on Almon Street on Friday, June 26, 2020. . Ken Montgomery/Global News

A Halifax apartment building was evacuated on Friday after a fire broke out on the top floor.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the apartment on Almon Street just before 12:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke billowing from the roof.

READ MORE: Police responding to report of shots fired in Dartmouth

There were significant flames on the exterior and interior of the building, but it was quickly put out.

The building sustained fire and water damage, but there were no injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Apartment FireHalifax Regional Fire and EmergencyHRFEAlmon StreetHalifax apartment fireAlmon Street fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers