Investigation underway after fire breaks out at Halifax apartment building

A Halifax apartment building was evacuated on Friday after a fire broke out on the top floor.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the apartment on Almon Street just before 12:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke billowing from the roof.

There were significant flames on the exterior and interior of the building, but it was quickly put out.

The building sustained fire and water damage, but there were no injuries.

The cause is still under investigation.

