Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Charges recommended in alleged hate crime against elderly Asian man in East Vancouver

By Erin Ubels Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 8:44 pm
Vancouver police have recommended an assault charge in relation to an hate crime in East Vancouver on March 13, 2020.
Vancouver police have recommended an assault charge in relation to an hate crime in East Vancouver on March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Vancouver police have recommended a single charge of assault in relation to a suspected hate crime in East Vancouver earlier this year.

The alleged assault happened March 13, 2020.

Read more: Suspect identified in hate-crime assault of 92-year-old Asian man in Vancouver

VPD say a 92-year-old man, who suffers from dementia, walked into a convenient store near Nanaimo Street and East 1st Avenue when a man began yelling racist remarks at him — including comments about COVID-19.

Once outside the store, police say the man then allegedly shoved the victim to the ground, causing him to hit his head.

Vancouver police report swell of anti-Asian hate crime since beginning of coronavirus outbreak
Vancouver police report swell of anti-Asian hate crime since beginning of coronavirus outbreak

In April, VPD say they were able to identify the suspect, but did not release any further details.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver police say they have now recommended a charge of assault to Crown counsel.

Crown counsel confirms in an email they have received a report relating to the incident, and is currently under charge assessment.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
VancouverAssaultvancouver policeVPDChargesHate CrimeEast VancouverVancouver hate crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers