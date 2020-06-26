Charges recommended in alleged hate crime against elderly Asian man in East Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have recommended a single charge of assault in relation to a suspected hate crime in East Vancouver earlier this year.

The alleged assault happened March 13, 2020.

VPD say a 92-year-old man, who suffers from dementia, walked into a convenient store near Nanaimo Street and East 1st Avenue when a man began yelling racist remarks at him — including comments about COVID-19.

Once outside the store, police say the man then allegedly shoved the victim to the ground, causing him to hit his head.

4:39 Vancouver police report swell of anti-Asian hate crime since beginning of coronavirus outbreak Vancouver police report swell of anti-Asian hate crime since beginning of coronavirus outbreak

In April, VPD say they were able to identify the suspect, but did not release any further details.

Vancouver police say they have now recommended a charge of assault to Crown counsel.

Crown counsel confirms in an email they have received a report relating to the incident, and is currently under charge assessment.