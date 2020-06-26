What you can and can’t do in Saskatoon on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Day will be different this year in Saskatoon as many services continue to reopen from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The annual Optimist Canada Day event at Diefenbaker Park is cancelled, including the fireworks display.

Organizers are going ahead with an online celebration starting at 10 a.m. featuring Brett Kissel, Tucker Lane’s Leslie Stanwyck and a number of Saskatchewan artists.

The Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA) says Cranberry Flats, Poplar Bluffs, Paradise Beach and Fred Heal Canoe Launch are open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Both the MVA office and Beaver Creek Conservation Area, however, remain closed until further notice.

Wanuskewin Heritage Park, including trails, remains closed and will not reopen to the public until Sept. 5.

For those looking to go camping, the majority of the campsites at Saskatchewan provincial parks are now open, including Pike Lake and Blackstrap.

Here’s what else you need to know about what’s open and closed in Saskatoon on July 1.

Civic service hours

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: No payment required, however, vehicles must be moved within the posted time period shown on meters.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public on July 1.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches remain closed.

Saskatoon Transit: Operating for essential travel only. The customer service centre will be closed, but the 306-975-3100 phone line is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6.

Access Transit: Operating between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., but cash transactions are currently suspended.

Garbage, recycling and organics collection: Collection will take place as scheduled.

Compost depots: The west depot is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The east depot is closed July 1 and reopens July 2 at 11 a.m.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Public golf courses (Holiday Park, Wildwood, Silverwood): Open, weather permitting. All tee times must be booked and paid for in advance, no walk-ons allowed.

Remai Modern: Closed until further notice.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: The zoo is closed until further notice. Forestry Farm Park is open with physical distancing measures in place.

Spray pads: All spray pad locations in the city are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pools and leisure centres: Remain closed at this time.