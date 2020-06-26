Here’s what’s open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

The list of what’s open and closed on Canada Day will look quite different in the nation’s capital this year, thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 precautions have forced the federal government to cancel its annual festivities on Parliament Hill and the Phase 2 reopening in Ontario has complicated the already tricky question of what’s allowed to open in Ottawa on July 1.

Here’s a list of what you can expect to be open and closed in the capital on Canada Day.

Food and drink

While many grocery stores are closed on July 1, a handful are keeping their doors open. Please call individual store locations to double-check their hours.

The Loblaws on Rideau Street and on Isabella Street in the Glebe are both open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed for the day.

Restaurants are free to serve customers on their patios, but indoor seating remains off-limits, so check the forecast before heading out for a bite.

Shopping

All of Ottawa’s major shopping malls are shutting their doors, except for the Rideau Centre downtown, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some drug stores, like Shoppers and Rexall, are open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Call any independent businesses for their store hours.

Recreation and tourism

Ottawa will have lifeguards on duty daily from noon to 7 p.m. at Petrie Island, Mooney’s Bay and Westboro Beach as of Saturday, June 27. Britannia Beach will remain closed for the summer due to riverbed restoration work.

You can check here for swimming advisories at each of the beaches.

The City of Ottawa’s recreation centres remain closed. Indoor and wading pools are expected to reopen in phases in July, but not in time for Canada Day.

Splash pads that have already come online under Ottawa’s Stage 2 reopening will be open on Canada Day.

Click here for the latest updates on the City of Ottawa’s recreation services.

You can also find a full list of the National Capital Commission’s beaches and parkways open for walking and cycling here.

Museums in the National Capital Region are not expected to be open on Canada Day.

Indoor movie theatres also remain closed due to the pandemic.

Transit and parking

Bus trips and rides on light-rail transit (LRT) are free on Canada Day.

OC Transpo will be switching to its summer schedule as of June 28, which represents an increase in service compared to the transit agency’s current pandemic operating plan.

Most bus routes will run according to a Sunday schedule on Canada Day.

The Confederation Line LRT will run on a reduced weekday schedule with increased service until 1 a.m.

Note that the north-south Trillium Line remains closed for construction work related to Stage 2 LRT.

Trillium Line replacement buses will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Para Transpo will operate according to holiday service.

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Canada Day.

Garbage and recycling

There will be no curbside garbage, green bin and recycling pickup on Canada Day, though garbage pickups in multi-residential complexes will be unaffected.

All curbside pickups will be delayed by one day, as will recycling, green bin and bulky item pickups in multi-residential buildings.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH)

For anyone in need of a coronavirus test on Canada Day, note the Brewer Assessment Centre will be closed, but the Moodie and Heron care clinics will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The supervised injection site and associated program office at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The site’s mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

The OPH Information Centre will be closed for general calls, but the COVID-19 phone line at 613-580-6744 will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Canada Day.

Also closed on July 1:

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics

Dental clinics

Parenting in Ottawa Drop-ins

OPH’s baby help line and phone support for breastfeeding parents will not be available.

Other city services

Ottawa’s city-run child care centres will remain closed on Canada Day.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will also be closed.

Residents can still call 3-1-1 for urgent matters that require the city’s immediate attention.

