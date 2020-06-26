Contract awarded for final segment of Calgary’s west ring road

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government has awarded the contract for the final segment of Calgary’s west ring road.

Safelink Partners got the $227-million contract for the construction which is set to get underway this summer, with the goal of finishing in 2024.

Once the entire ring road project is complete, it will mean more than 100 kilometres of free-flowing roadway that will make it easier for Calgarians to get across the city, Transportation Minister Ric McIver said.

“Most importantly, this major infrastructure project will help get Albertans back to work by supporting thousands of much-needed jobs,” he added.

Construction on the southwest ring road got underway in 2016. Once it’s finished in 2021, it will connect Highway 8 with Macleod Trail.

The west ring road is being built in segments — the North, South and West Bow River Bridge projects — and will connect Highway 8 with the Trans-Canada Highway. The south project is facing delays because of the relocation of the ENMAX utility line, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expected to be finished in 2024.

A total of $1.4 billion has been set aside by the provincial government for the project. The construction is expected to create more than 8,000 jobs.

An aerial view of the construction of the Calgary ring road. Global News