Simcoe North MP Bruce Stanton not seeking re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Simcoe North Member of Parliament Bruce Stanton announced on Thursday that he will not be running in the next federal election.

Stanton’s decision comes alongside his realization that minority parliaments last less than two years on average, according to a statement issued by the MP’s office Thursday.

“It is an honour and privilege to serve the people of this riding,” Stanton said in the statement, adding that community members have been his source of inspiration throughout his time as a public servant since 2006.

“I won’t be going away,” Stanton said. “Heather and I, and our family, will continue to be active in the community that’s been our family’s home for generations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Former Simcoe North Liberal candidate charged with child pornography offences

Stanton will continue to serve as MP and carry out his parliamentary duties for the remaining term.

The Simcoe North MP’s office said Stanton’s announcement will allow the Conservative Party to begin the process of selecting a new candidate for the riding for the next federal election.

Stanton has been the riding’s federal representative since 2006.

3:09 Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland Ford announces transit projects for Barrie, Orillia, Midland