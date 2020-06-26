Museum employees rescue duckling from manhole in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Employees from Montreal’s Pointe-à-Callière museum made an adorable but worrisome discovery Thursday morning as they were working on outdoor installations for the museum’s re-opening.

Luc Thessereault and Alexandre Milot noticed a local resident around a manhole looking worried in front of Pointe-à-Callière in Old Montreal. They decided to take a look to see what was going on when they noticed a little duckling trapped inside the small narrow water-filled hole.

According to Pointe-à-Callière Communicatons Coordinator Marion Malique, the woman had originally followed the ducks from Square Victoria where she noticed them walking and tried to redirect them to the canal safely when one of them fell into the manhole.

Travailler à Pointe-à-Callière, cité d’archéologie et d’histoire de Montréal, c’est aussi travailler avec des humains… Posted by Marion Malique on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Thessereault and Milot immediately jumped to help the little guy.

“They removed the grid, looked for an effective way to get the duckling out, and finally adopted the orange cone technique with the rope,” said Malique. “(It was) great teamwork which made the mother duck happy and apparently of several people on social media since yesterday!”

After a few tugs and cone adjustments the duo successfully got the duckling out of the hole and reunited with its mother.

Duckling reunited with its mother after falling in a manhole. Marion Malique / Facebook

The video which was posted on Facebook by Malique, made many Montrealers smile as it was shared a couple hundred times in the first day.

