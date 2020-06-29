What’s open, what’s closed in Peterborough for 2020 Canada Day

It’s going to be a quieter Canada Day celebration in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic has already forced the cancellation of the city’s annual parade and the Rotary Clubs of Peterborough and Peterborough Kawartha annual fireworks display at Del Crary Park.
The annual Multicultural Festival at Del Crary Park is also cancelled, however, the host New Canadians Centre will be hosting “Peterborough is My Home” – a number of online events including live music.
All banks and government offices in Peterborough are closed on Canada Day.
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Canada Day:
Municipal services
Splash pads: The city’s 4 splash pads are open
Beaches: Open at Beavermead Park and Rogers Cove
Garbage, recycling, green waste: No collection on Canada Day. Collections will move to Monday, June 29 (put items curbside by 7 a.m.)
Hazardous household waste: Closed
Recycling drop-off depot: Open
County/city Bensfort Road landfill site: Closed
Peterborough Transit: Holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Route hours are available on the city’s website.
Peterborough Public Library: Closed
Public works: Office closed; Public works telephone (705-745-1386) is answered 24 hours a day
Shopping/Grocery
Foodland: Both locations closed (Sherbrooke Street and Hunter Street W.)
FreshCo (Lansdowne/The Parkway): Closed
Lansdowne Place (mall): Closed
M & M Food Market (Chemong Road): Closed
Metro (Chemong Road): Closed
Morellos Independent (Lansdowne Street): Closed
No Frills: Both closed (Lansdowne Street and George Street N.)
Sobeys: Both closed (Towerhill Road and Lansdowne Street W.)
Real Canadian Superstore (Lansdowne Place): Closed
The Food Store (Water Street): Closed
The Grocery Outlet (Chemong Road): Closed
Alcohol
The Beer Store: All stores closed
LCBO: All stores will be closed
Recreation/Attractions
Trent-Severn Waterway: Open from 9 a.m – 6:30 p.m. with free lockage.
Arenas: All arenas remain closed
Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Remains closed due to pandemic
Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Remains closed due to pandemic
Galaxy Cinemas (320 Water St.): Remains closed due to pandemic
Lakeview Bowl (109 George St.): Remains closed due to pandemic
Mapleridge Recreation Centre (1085 Brealey Dr.): Remains closed due to pandemic
Peterborough Bowlerama (845 Chemong Rd.): Remains closed due to pandemic
Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Remains closed due to pandemic
Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Remains closed due to pandemic
Peterborough YMCA: Remains closed due to pandemic
