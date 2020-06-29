What’s open, what’s closed in Peterborough for 2020 Canada Day

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a quieter Canada Day celebration in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has already forced the cancellation of the city’s annual parade and the Rotary Clubs of Peterborough and Peterborough Kawartha annual fireworks display at Del Crary Park.

The annual Multicultural Festival at Del Crary Park is also cancelled, however, the host New Canadians Centre will be hosting “Peterborough is My Home” – a number of online events including live music.

All banks and government offices in Peterborough are closed on Canada Day.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed on Canada Day:

Municipal services

Splash pads: The city’s 4 splash pads are open

Beaches: Open at Beavermead Park and Rogers Cove

Garbage, recycling, green waste: No collection on Canada Day. Collections will move to Monday, June 29 (put items curbside by 7 a.m.)

Hazardous household waste: Closed

Recycling drop-off depot: Open

County/city Bensfort Road landfill site: Closed

Peterborough Transit: Holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7:20 p.m. Route hours are available on the city’s website.

Peterborough Public Library: Closed

Public works: Office closed; Public works telephone (705-745-1386) is answered 24 hours a day

Shopping/Grocery

Foodland: Both locations closed (Sherbrooke Street and Hunter Street W.)

FreshCo (Lansdowne/The Parkway): Closed

Lansdowne Place (mall): Closed

M & M Food Market (Chemong Road): Closed

Metro (Chemong Road): Closed

Morellos Independent (Lansdowne Street): Closed

No Frills: Both closed (Lansdowne Street and George Street N.)

Sobeys: Both closed (Towerhill Road and Lansdowne Street W.)

Real Canadian Superstore (Lansdowne Place): Closed

The Food Store (Water Street): Closed

The Grocery Outlet (Chemong Road): Closed

Alcohol

The Beer Store: All stores closed

LCBO: All stores will be closed

Recreation/Attractions

Trent-Severn Waterway: Open from 9 a.m – 6:30 p.m. with free lockage.

Arenas: All arenas remain closed

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Remains closed due to pandemic

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Remains closed due to pandemic

Galaxy Cinemas (320 Water St.): Remains closed due to pandemic

Lakeview Bowl (109 George St.): Remains closed due to pandemic

Mapleridge Recreation Centre (1085 Brealey Dr.): Remains closed due to pandemic

Peterborough Bowlerama (845 Chemong Rd.): Remains closed due to pandemic

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Remains closed due to pandemic

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Remains closed due to pandemic

Peterborough YMCA: Remains closed due to pandemic