Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Glasgow after ‘serious incident’

By Staff The Associated Press
Emergency respoders are seen near a scene of reported stabbings, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain June 26, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. @JATV_SCOTLAND/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Emergency respoders are seen near a scene of reported stabbings, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain June 26, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. @JATV_SCOTLAND/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed while a male suspect has been shot by an armed officer in the heart of the city Friday.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said in a tweet that it has notified the family of the officer.

Police Scotland’s assistant chief constable, Steve Johnson, said he wanted to “reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk.”

Emergency respoders are seen near a scene of reported stabbings, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain June 26, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media.
Emergency respoders are seen near a scene of reported stabbings, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain June 26, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. @JATV_SCOTLAND/via REUTERS

He said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and that a police officer who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Images on social media appear to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports are “truly dreadful” and that she is being updated.

Story continues below advertisement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Boris JohnsonScotlandGlasgowGlasgow Scotlandglasgow attackglasgow city centreGlasgow hotelglasgow incidentGlasgow shootingGlasgow stabbingpolice officer glasgow
Flyers
More weekly flyers