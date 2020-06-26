Police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Glasgow after ‘serious incident’

Send this page to someone via email

A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed while a male suspect has been shot by an armed officer in the heart of the city Friday.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the large majority of Scottish police officers, said in a tweet that it has notified the family of the officer.

Police Scotland’s assistant chief constable, Steve Johnson, said he wanted to “reassure the public that this is a contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk.”

Emergency responders are seen near a scene of reported stabbings, in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain June 26, 2020.

He said police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident and that a police officer who was injured is receiving treatment in a hospital.

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Images on social media appear to show armed police entering a building and a large number of emergency vehicles outside.

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020

According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the reports are “truly dreadful” and that she is being updated.

Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 26, 2020

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his thoughts are with “all the victims and their families.”

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.