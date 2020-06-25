Man caught allegedly masturbating in public: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says a man has been charged after he was caught allegedly masturbating inside his vehicle.

Police say the incident happened in a parking lot in the 300 block of Albert Street North shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

He was located in Moosomin the next day and arrested by RCMP, police say.

Byron Douglas Harpold, 55, is charged with an indecent act and failing to comply with probation order.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

