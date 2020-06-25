Winnipeg police warn of suspicious man after girls approached at Wolseley school

Police are warning about a suspicious man who approached a group of young girls who were playing at a Wolseley neighbourhood school playground Tuesday afternoon.
The four young girls, aged 3 to 12, were at the playground at Mulvey School around 4 p.m. when police say a man approached, offered them cigarettes, and asked them where they live. Police say the man may have also followed the group of girls.
The man was later confronted by a parent and left the area, say police.
The man is described as 60-70 years old with a slim build, “shaggy” grey hair, and a white mustache with stubble. He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black shoes with sunglasses on his head.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the child abuse unit at 204-986-6868 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
