Lindsay man charged after police seize fentanyl, crack cocaine, $14,000 in cash

A Lindsay man faces drug-related charges following an investigation into the sale of fentanyl and cocaine.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were investigating the alleged sale of drugs from a boat that was moored along Rivera Park in the Scugog River in Lindsay.

Police say they seized a small quantity of crack cocaine, fentanyl and $14,490 in cash.

Peter Lynn Jackman, 53, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and two counts of trafficking a controlled substance.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday.

