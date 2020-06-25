Menu

Crime

Lindsay man charged after police seize fentanyl, crack cocaine, $14,000 in cash

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 25, 2020 1:49 pm
Lindsay police seized drugs and $14,000 in cash during a drug investigation.
Lindsay police seized drugs and $14,000 in cash during a drug investigation. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

A Lindsay man faces drug-related charges following an investigation into the sale of fentanyl and cocaine.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were investigating the alleged sale of drugs from a boat that was moored along Rivera Park in the Scugog River in Lindsay.

Read more: Lindsay woman charged after fentanyl, heroin, meth seized: police

Police say they seized a small quantity of crack cocaine, fentanyl and $14,490 in cash.

Police seized nearly $14,500 in cash as part of a drug investigation.
Police seized nearly $14,500 in cash as part of a drug investigation. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Peter Lynn Jackman, 53, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and two counts of trafficking a controlled substance. 

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Thursday.

Opioid deaths on the rise in Peterborough area during pandemic
Opioid deaths on the rise in Peterborough area during pandemic
