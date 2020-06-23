Lindsay woman charged after fentanyl, heroin, meth seized: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is facing drug-related charges as part of a drug-trafficking investigation in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, its drug enforcement unit was investigating the alleged sale of heroin and fentanyl in the town.

As a result of the investigation, on Monday, officers arrested a woman at an address on St. Paul Street.

Police allege she was in possession of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Cherry Lynn Leclaire, 29, of Lindsay was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 20.

