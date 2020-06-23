Menu

Crime

Lindsay woman charged after fentanyl, heroin, meth seized: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 9:16 am
Kawartha Lakes police have charged a woman after officers reportedly seized drugs during an investigation on Monday.
Kawartha Lakes police have charged a woman after officers reportedly seized drugs during an investigation on Monday.

A woman is facing drug-related charges as part of a drug-trafficking investigation in Lindsay, Ont.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, its drug enforcement unit was investigating the alleged sale of heroin and fentanyl in the town.

READ MORE: Feds announce $1.2M for Elizabeth Fry Society to support overdose victims in Peterborough

As a result of the investigation, on Monday, officers arrested a woman at an address on St. Paul Street.

Police allege she was in possession of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Cherry Lynn Leclaire, 29, of Lindsay was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Aug. 20.

More accidental drug poisoning deaths in Peterborough
More accidental drug poisoning deaths in Peterborough
