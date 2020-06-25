Public health advising Kingston nail salon clients to get tested for COVID-19, quarantine

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has declared a novel coronavirus outbreak at Binh’s Nail and Spa salon at 500 Gardiners Rd. in Kingston, Ont.

The public health unit is asking anyone who may have visited the salon to get tested and to self-isolate.

“All clients who have sought services at this salon between June 12 to June 24 are required to self-isolate and to get tested,” the public health unit said.

“Once tested, clients are required to quarantine for 14 days from the date of their appointment, regardless of test results.”

This comes on the heels of a sudden uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region, with five active cases recorded in one week. The Kingston region has not seen this many cases in a week since early May, and had two stretches of over a week with no active cases at all.

Story continues below advertisement

In a YouTube video released Thursday, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region said that the recent new cases could be traced back to the nail salon.

2:14 Ontario’s long term care homes now allowing visitors under strict rules Ontario’s long term care homes now allowing visitors under strict rules

Moore identified a hospital worker, a parent and child, a restaurant worker and their partner as some of the current active cases in the community. He said the hospital worker, the restaurant employee and the parent had all visited the salon in the last few weeks.

After testing all the staff at the nail salon, they found three employees who tested positive for the virus. This would mean a total of eight positive cases of COVID-19 linked to salon.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to Harold Hemberger, the husband of the owner Binh Nguyen, she has tested positive for the virus, but is not showing any symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

BREAKING: The owner of Binh’s Nails and Spa has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her husband Harold. He tells Global News she has not experienced symptoms. #ygk pic.twitter.com/Wbdy7o4QyP — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) June 25, 2020

“There were some deficiencies in best practices on limiting the spread of COVID-19,” Moore said about the salon.

A sign on the door of the salon said they are closed due to a customer having COVID-19.

Global Kingston visited the salon on June 11 and spoke to Nguyen, who said she had taken every precaution to keep her customers safe.

Story continues below advertisement

Nguyen confirmed she was booked solid for her first few days back in business.

She has yet to respond to a request for further information on Thursday.

The KFL&A Public Health region is still recording only five active cases of the virus, with 68 total cases.