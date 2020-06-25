University Hospital nurse call for equitable pay amid protest against Ontario’s Bill 124

Send this page to someone via email

Around 100 nurses participated in a convoy across London, Ont., Thursday to protest Bill 124, demanding pay equity.

The government passed Bill 124 in November 2019, limiting the wage increases of all public sector workers to one per cent in each of the next three years. The bill affects more than a million workers at school boards, universities and colleges, hospitals, long-term care homes and other organizations.

“We are just looking for equal rights for nurses, we are an essential work, and we deserve to be recognized for that,” said University Hospital nurse Allison Mckeen.

Mckeen told Global News they want to be treated fairly, along with the other essential workers already exempt from the bill like police officers and firefighters.

“We are not devaluing the work they do in any way, shape, or form; we just want to be treated as equals.”

Around 100 London and area nurses are participating in a convoy through London to protest Bill-124 that limits the wage increase for all public sector workers to 1% per year for the next three years. The nurses are calling for pay equity

The convoy of cars started at the south end of the city and proceeded up Wellington Street and then Richmond Street, before stopping in the North end near Masonville Mall.

Nurses have been on the front lines of coronavirus pandemic and have been praised by Premier Doug Ford for the essential work they are providing.

Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy previously said the bill is “good news for our public sector workers, because we are protecting jobs today.”

“Taking action to ensure increases in public sector compensation reflect the province’s fiscal reality is part of our government’s balanced and prudent plan,” Bethlenfalvy told the legislature in November.

The Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA) said in a statement it was ‘deeply saddened’ by the impact the bill was having on their contraction negotiations.

The year 2020 was named by the World Health Organization “The Year of the Nurse,” but registered nurse at Victoria Hospital and ONA Union representative, Rebecca Jesney says instead, they feel exhausted and defeated.

Bill 124 is a separate issue from those still waiting for their pandemic pay increase and the health-care workers who are not included.

According to Statista, 92 per cent of all nurses in Canada are female. Jesney says it’s also an issue of gender inequality compared with other male-dominated essential services.

By comparison, fewer than five per cent of firefighters in Canada are women, according to statistics, and only 22 per cent are police officers.

“Female dominated professions really struggle to try to ask for more.”

“Ten or 12 years ago, I would say police officers and firefighters had a fairly comparable wage to us, but since then, the wage gap has just grown and grown,” Jesney said.

“This not necessarily about money, it’s not about pandemic pay; it’s about getting the respect and being paid equitably to our male counterparts.”

The Ontario Nurses Association has started a petition to urge the government to remove them from Bill 124.

— With Files from Travis Dhanraj, Global News