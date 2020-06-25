Hamilton reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, positive tests in youth continue to rise

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton, Ont., reported five new coronavirus cases on June 25, putting the city’s overall number of cases to 819 with 810 confirmed and nine probable, according to public health.

The city has no current institutional outbreaks and 16 COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 14 with Hamilton Health Sciences and two with St. Joseph’s hospital.

To date, 727 of the city’s known COVID-19 cases — 89 per cent — have been resolved.

There were no new reported deaths on Thursday, holding the total coronavirus-related deaths at 44.

Earlier in the week, Hamilton public health began a physical distancing campaign targeting youth in the hopes of reducing a recent uptick in cases among people under 20.

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the city shed some light on the problem, releasing data that revealed that of 33 new cases in the last 10 days, 18 or 54.5 per cent were positive cases among people under the age of 20. Eight of those were kids under nine years old.

In an update on Tuesday afternoon Dr. Ninh Tran, Hamilton’s associate medical officer of health, said none of the recent cases have involved hospitalization and likely came from a group of children in a “larger household” that tested positive.

“Based on what I’ve seen, these tend to be in a couple of different household clusters. So if you happen to have one or two households, which we’ve seen in the last few days, and they happen to be larger households with several kids, they all get tested, they test positive,” said Tran.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Region reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Niagara public health officials reported three new coronavirus cases on Thursday. The region has 748 total cases, with 26 of them active.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The region reported no new deaths, leaving the overall total at 61, with 50 tied to long-term care or retirement homes.

The region has two institutional outbreaks at long-term care homes (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines and Crescent Park Lodge in Fort Erie).

Eighty-eight per cent (659) of Niagara’s cases have been resolved.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one new COVID-19 case on Thursday and the region sits at 446 lab-confirmed, positive cases.

Officials say 184 of those patients have since recovered.

The region has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths.

In a release on Thursday, public health said 140 of 200 migrant farmworkers who tested positive for the virus have completed their mandated 14 day isolation period.

Story continues below advertisement

Board of health chair and Norfolk mayor Kristal Chopp said the development means the workers can now travel freely in the community.

“Migrant workers travel a long way from home to support their families and ensure area farms can continue to grow the produce Ontario needs,” Chopp said in a statement. “I know the local community will continue to welcome these workers as we all make our way through this difficult time.”

Halton Region reports two new COVID-19 cases

Halton Region reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. The region now has 812 cases, including 733 confirmed positive and 79 probable cases.

The region still has 25 deaths tied to COVID-19 as of June 24, with 12 the result of an outbreak at an institution.

Public health says 730 cases, or more than 89 per cent, have been resolved.

The region has three institutional outbreaks at long-term care homes in Burlington – Creek Way Village, CAMA Woodlands and Billings Court.

Eighty of Halton’s total cases are connected to residents or patients in an institution.

Story continues below advertisement

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

For the third day in a row, Brant County’s health unit (BCHU) reported no new COVID-19 cases. The region has 121 total confirmed cases as of June 25.

The county still has four deaths, with 114 total resolved cases.

There is one institutional outbreak at ​Telfer Place retirement residence after two staff members tested positive for the disease in mid-June.