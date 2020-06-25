Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Caving to China’s demand to release Meng Wanzhou would put Canadians in danger: Trudeau

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Can Canada end Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case?
The federal government is facing mounting pressure to take action in the cases of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the two Canadians charged with espionage in China. But as Mercedes Stepehnson reports, legal experts say there is a way for Justice Minister David Lametti to help secure the pair's release, and it involves the Meng Wanzhou extradition case.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says heeding a widely-criticized recent call from some Canadian academics and thinkers to politically intervene to end the extradition proceedings against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou “will imperil thousands of Canadians travelling in China and around the world.”

More than a dozen former federal cabinet ministers and diplomats signed a letter earlier this week urging Trudeau to politically intervene and order an end to the proceedings, which are moving along under the terms of the extradition treaty between Canada and the U.S.

READ MORE: Prominent Canadians call on Trudeau to end Meng Wanzhou case to free 2 Michaels

In that letter, the former officials said that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor will likely remain in “indefinite confinement” until Meng is allowed to return to China and because of that, Canada should cave to demands from Beijing to politically intervene in her case.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau said that would embolden China and other countries that might view Canadians are bargaining chips.

“If countries around the world, including China, realize that by arbitrarily arresting random Canadians they can get what they want out of Canada politically, well, that makes an awful lot more Canadians who travel around the world vulnerable to that kind of pressure,” he said.

“I respect these individuals, but they’re wrong in their approach.”

More to come.

China welcomes detained Canadian’s wife’s comments
China welcomes detained Canadian’s wife’s comments
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChinaMeng WanzhouXi JinpingMeng Wanzhou arrestMeng Wanzhou caseTwo Michaelsdonald trump huaweiChinese detentionsHuawei CFO detainedJustin Trudeau Meng WanzhouCanadians detained by CHina
Flyers
More weekly flyers