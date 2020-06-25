1 driver killed, another injured in north Calgary crashes

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say one driver was killed and another was seriously injured in two collisions that happened within an hour of each other on Thursday.

According to police, the first crash happened just after 1 a.m. along westbound Country Hills Boulevard Northwest at Stoney Trail Northwest.

Calgary police say one person was killed in a crash on westbound Country Hills Boulevard Northwest at Stoney Trail on Thursday, June 24, 2020. Global News

Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle that had caught on fire after slamming into a concrete barrier, trapping the driver inside.

Police said the driver was extricated from the vehicle but suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

The age and gender of the victim aren’t known.

About an hour later, at 2 a.m., emergency crews were called to a second crash in the community of Monterey Park.

Police said a vehicle drove into a parked car on Catalina Boulevard Northeast.

Calgary police say one person was injured in a crash on Catalina Boulevard Northeast on Thursday, June 24, 2020. Global News

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle when emergency crews arrived.

Police said he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown if speed or alcohol are factors in either collision.