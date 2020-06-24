Autopsy confirms attack by dog was cause of N.S. woman’s death: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say an autopsy has confirmed that the owner of a dog police died from wounds she incurred when the animal attacked her earlier this month.

The RCMP say a medical examiner’s report released Wednesday “confirmed that the woman died as a result of injuries caused by her dog.”

Police say that based on evidence from the scene of the death in rural Middle Musquodoboit, witness statements and “past known history of violence for the involved dog,” investigators determined the 38-year-old woman was walking her dog when it attacked.

A jogger spotted the woman’s body at about 8 a.m. on June 9 and the RCMP issued an alert to residents, warning them to stay inside.

About 90 minutes later, police learned the brown and tan dog had been struck and killed by a vehicle.

The release says there was no criminal intent associated with the death of the dog, and the investigation has now concluded.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2020.