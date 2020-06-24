Police investigate assault in southeast Calgary that left man injured

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating an assault that left a man injured in southeast Calgary.

According to police, on June 17, a man was assaulted near the intersection of Fairmont Drive and Arbour Cres. S.E.

Police said the victim approached two bystanders at a nearby bus stop to ask for help and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, police said the suspects had left the area.

Police are looking for a vehicle they believe might have been involved in the incident. The vehicle is described as a dark-grey Jeep Wrangler or a newer model Jeep with a dark hard cover.

Calgary Police are searching for a vehicle they believe to be involved in an alleged assault in southeast Calgary on June 17. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

