Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Police investigate assault in southeast Calgary that left man injured

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 3:09 pm
A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
A police vehicle is shown at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police are investigating an assault that left a man injured in southeast Calgary.

According to police, on June 17, a man was assaulted near the intersection of Fairmont Drive and Arbour Cres. S.E.

Police said the victim approached two bystanders at a nearby bus stop to ask for help and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, police said the suspects had left the area.

Police are looking for a vehicle they believe might have been involved in the incident. The vehicle is described as a dark-grey Jeep Wrangler or a newer model Jeep with a dark hard cover.

Calgary Police are searching for a vehicle they believe to be involved in an alleged assault in southeast Calgary on June 17.
Calgary Police are searching for a vehicle they believe to be involved in an alleged assault in southeast Calgary on June 17. Calgary Police Service

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPS investigationCalgary assault investigationCalgary assualtCPS assault investigationSotuheast Calgary assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers