Police investigate assault in southeast Calgary that left man injured

Police are investigating an assault that left a man injured in southeast Calgary.
According to police, on June 17, a man was assaulted near the intersection of Fairmont Drive and Arbour Cres. S.E.
Police said the victim approached two bystanders at a nearby bus stop to ask for help and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, police said the suspects had left the area.
Police are looking for a vehicle they believe might have been involved in the incident. The vehicle is described as a dark-grey Jeep Wrangler or a newer model Jeep with a dark hard cover.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
