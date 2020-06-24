Regina Public Library plans on opening all facilities by July 13

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Public Library says it working on reopening all of its locations by July 13.

Saskatchewan’s reopen plan enters Phase 4.2 on June 29, allowing libraries in the province to welcome back customers.

However, RPL said it won’t be ready by the end of the month.

“Our community has been waiting for this, and we’re thrilled to know that we’ll be welcoming customers back to our spaces very soon, but we need a bit more time to prepare for a safe reopening,” said Kevin Saunderson, corporate services’ senior manager.

Saunderson said RPL is reviewing safety and social distancing protocols outlined in the reopen plan along with health recommendations to ensure the facilities operate correctly.

He said it also needs time to recall laid-off employees and to prepare staff for its new normal.

“When we reopen, it will be a different library experience, adapted to support social distancing,” Saunderson said.

Visitors can expect to see limits on the number of people allowed inside libraries at one time while one-traffic signs will also be place inside its facilities.

Hours of service will be the same as its current customer service hotline and curbside pickup hours which are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

