Woman left outside B.C. hospital who later died was Chinese citizen: police

The severely wounded woman who was left outside Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock, B.C., last week and later died of her injuries was a Chinese citizen who’d only recently come to Canada.

Bo Fan, 41, was dropped off at the hospital in the early morning hours of June 17, police said in an update Wednesday, and was rushed inside for treatment but did not survive.

Fan had only been in Canada since February 2019, police said, and had been living in the Grandview Heights area of south Surrey. Little else is known about her.

Investigators believe she was last seen in the area of 168 Street and 27 Avenue the day before she was left at the hospital or earlier that morning.

Fan was associated with an organization called Golden Touch, also known as Create Abundance, an international organization with local ties that police called a spiritual group.

Cpl. Frank Jang with the Independent Homicide Investigation Team said they do not believe at this point that her death was random.

No one is in custody yet in the case.

Anyone with connections to Golden Touch or who knew Fan is urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.