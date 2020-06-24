Barrie police ‘very concerned’ for well-being of missing woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re searching for a missing 60-year-old woman who was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Brucker Road in Barrie, Ont.

Janet Powers is described to be five-foot-one in height, 110 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

According to police, Powers’ family and officers are “very concerned” for her well-being.

UPDATE #4: #BarriePolice efforts to locate Janet Powers are expanding as the @OPP_News helicopter is providing aerial support in this search. @BarriePoliceK9 & Tactical Support Unit members are providing additional assistance on ground. Search efforts are continuing to grow. pic.twitter.com/Qr6P0EqSyh — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 24, 2020

An OPP helicopter is providing aerial support searching for Powers, while the Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue are helping search a large greenbelt in the Cumming Drive and Emms Drive area.

Barrie police say a command post is in place at the Mapleview Community Church in Barrie and that police are searching the areas of Mapleton Avenue and Marsellus Drive.

UPDATE #3: The search for 60 – year old Janet Powers is continuing as the Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue are now assisting and searching a large greenbelt in the Cumming Dr. and Emms Dr. area. If anyone sees Janet, please call 911 immediately. #CommittedToOurCommunity pic.twitter.com/hTphwFOXYh — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 24, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

