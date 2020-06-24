Menu

Crime

Barrie police ‘very concerned’ for well-being of missing woman

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 12:37 pm
Janet Powers is described to be five-foot-one in height, 110 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.Janet Powers is described to be five-foot-one in height, 110 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Barrie Police/Twitter

Police say they’re searching for a missing 60-year-old woman who was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday at her home on Brucker Road in Barrie, Ont.

Read more: Meaford, Ont., woman charged after assaulting neighbour with grass trimmer: OPP

Janet Powers is described to be five-foot-one in height, 110 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

According to police, Powers’ family and officers are “very concerned” for her well-being.

An OPP helicopter is providing aerial support searching for Powers, while the Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue are helping search a large greenbelt in the Cumming Drive and Emms Drive area.

Barrie police say a command post is in place at the Mapleview Community Church in Barrie and that police are searching the areas of Mapleton Avenue and Marsellus Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Missing WomanBarrie PoliceBarrie newsBarrie Police ServiceBarrie WomanBarrie missing womanBrucker RoadBrucker Road BarrieJanet PowersJanet Powers Barrie
