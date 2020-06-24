Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

World

U.S. federal appeals court orders dismissal of criminal case against Michael Flynn

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 24, 2020 10:51 am
Trump says General Flynn was ‘targeted by the Obama administration to take me down’
U.S. President Donald Trump said he’s “very happy” for his former national security advisor General Michael Flynn as the U.S. Justice Department asked a judge to drop criminal charges against him on Thursday. Trump added that Flynn is a “great gentleman and was targeted by the Obama administration to take down a president.”

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered the dismissal of the criminal case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia said in a 2-1 ruling that the Justice Department’s decision to abandon the case against Flynn settles the matter, even though Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to prosecutors in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Michael Flynn silent as he leaves court
Michael Flynn silent as he leaves court

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had declined to immediately dismiss the case, seeking instead to evaluate on his own the department’s unusual dismissal request.

