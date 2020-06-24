Menu

Crime

Calgary police investigate shootings in Cambrian Heights and Altadore

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Cardiff Drive Northwest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. .
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Cardiff Drive Northwest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. . Global News

Calgary police say it’s not yet known whether shootings reported in the communities of Cambrian Heights and Altadore on are related.

Police say officers were first called to the 200 block of Cardiff Drive Northwest just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired.

Read more: Calgary police investigate shots fired in Panorama Hills

A short time later, police say a man arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the victim was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for 19-year-old man in connection to downtown Calgary shooting

Investigators say he was at the home on Cardiff Drive when the shooting happened, and that the gunman took off in a Jeep Liberty.

About 90 minutes later, at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 5000 block of 21A Street Southwest for reports of a second shooting.

Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of 21A Street Southwest on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the 5000 block of 21A Street Southwest on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Global News

Investigators believe gunfire was exchanged between two groups of people.

Police said several homes were hit by bullets, but it doesn’t appear anyone inside the homes was hurt.

A bullet casing and a bullet hole are seen in the community of Altadore following a shooting on June 24, 2020.
A bullet casing and a bullet hole are seen in the community of Altadore following a shooting on June 24, 2020. Global News / Craig Hooper

Investigators believe one of the people involved may have left the area in a black BMW.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

