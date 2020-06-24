Calgary police investigate shootings in Cambrian Heights and Altadore

Calgary police say it’s not yet known whether shootings reported in the communities of Cambrian Heights and Altadore on are related.
Police say officers were first called to the 200 block of Cardiff Drive Northwest just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired.
A short time later, police say a man arrived at the Peter Lougheed Centre with a gunshot wound.
According to police, the victim was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators say he was at the home on Cardiff Drive when the shooting happened, and that the gunman took off in a Jeep Liberty.
About 90 minutes later, at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the 5000 block of 21A Street Southwest for reports of a second shooting.
Investigators believe gunfire was exchanged between two groups of people.
Police said several homes were hit by bullets, but it doesn’t appear anyone inside the homes was hurt.
Investigators believe one of the people involved may have left the area in a black BMW.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
