Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on June 24

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 24, 2020 1:36 pm
Coronavirus: Toronto Eaton Centre opening following temporary shutdown
WATCH ABOVE: The Eaton Centre in Toronto will be opening up for the first time since March come Wednesday. Erica Vella has details on what shoppers should expect. (June 23)

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday:

163 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths in Ontario

Ontario reported 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 34,016.

Overall, new daily infection numbers have been on the decline for Ontario. It is the 17th day in a row with fewer than 300 new cases reported. Five of the last seven days have seen cases in the 100s.

Wednesday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from the Greater Toronto Area with Toronto seeing 71 new cases, followed by Peel Region with 33, York Region with 12 more and Hamilton reported 11 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,631, as 12 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 29,336 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 86 per cent of cases.

Read more: 163 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 34,016

Ontario extends state of emergency to July 15

Ontario has extended its state of emergency to July 15. Premier Doug Ford has said he is hopeful that will be the last extension of the emergency declaration.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Many of the emergency orders made under the state of emergency are expected to continue even after July 15, including bans on large gatherings.

After the state of emergency expires, the province won’t be able to make new emergency orders, amend them, or re-enact old ones, but existing ones can be extended.

Read more: Ontario extends state of emergency to July 15, Doug Ford hopes it’s last extension

Ferry service to Toronto Islands resumes for the public Saturday

Mayor John Tory announced that ferry service to the Toronto Islands will resume for the public starting on Saturday, June 27.

Customers must purchase their tickets online ahead of time to prevent overcrowding due to COVID-19 concerns. The tickets will only be valid for the date selected.

Tory said the regulation continues to be 50 per cent capacity on ferry boats. To start, only 5,000 tickets can be sold a day, Tory said adding that he hopes to increase that limit later on.

Passengers will be required to wear face masks or coverings.

Read more: Ferry service to Toronto Islands resumes for the public Saturday

— With files from The Canadian Press.

