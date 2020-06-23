Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Vancouver city council passes motion to allow alcohol consumption in select public places

By Jon Azpiri Global News
A glass of beer is displayed in Vankleek Hill, Ont., on Thursday, August 8, 2013.
A glass of beer is displayed in Vankleek Hill, Ont., on Thursday, August 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Vancouver is one step closer to allowing the consumption of alcohol in public.

A reconsideration of a motion to allow alcohol consumption in select public places passed on Tuesday.

Read more: North Vancouver to allow public drinking under COVID-19, but not Vancouver

Staff will now determine specific locations and bylaw enforcement.

Vancouver council doesn’t pass new public drinking rules
Vancouver council doesn't pass new public drinking rules

An earlier motion by councillors Pete Fry and Michael Wiebe on alcohol consumption in public spaces ended in a split vote, falling short of a majority need to push it through.

Coun. Lisa Dominato put forth a new motion to reconsider Fry and Wiebe’s proposal, leading to Tuesday’s vote.

The City of North Vancouver voted earlier this month to allow public drinking in some parks and civic plazas this summer to help restaurants and bars suffering under the COVID-19 pandemic.

— With files from Robyn Crawford and Emily Lazatin

