Vancouver city council passes motion to allow alcohol consumption in select public places

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver is one step closer to allowing the consumption of alcohol in public.

A reconsideration of a motion to allow alcohol consumption in select public places passed on Tuesday.

Staff will now determine specific locations and bylaw enforcement.

2:05 Vancouver council doesn’t pass new public drinking rules Vancouver council doesn’t pass new public drinking rules

An earlier motion by councillors Pete Fry and Michael Wiebe on alcohol consumption in public spaces ended in a split vote, falling short of a majority need to push it through.

Story continues below advertisement

Coun. Lisa Dominato put forth a new motion to reconsider Fry and Wiebe’s proposal, leading to Tuesday’s vote.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The City of North Vancouver voted earlier this month to allow public drinking in some parks and civic plazas this summer to help restaurants and bars suffering under the COVID-19 pandemic.

— With files from Robyn Crawford and Emily Lazatin