Police looking for driver in hit-and-run that left a cyclist injured in southeast Calgary

Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a cyclist injured in southeast Calgary.

On June 10, police said a cyclist was crossing the road at the intersection of Southland Drive and Fairmont Drive S.E. when he was struck by a vehicle.

According to police, the cyclist talked with the driver briefly, however, the driver refused to give him any information and drove away from the scene.

The cyclist sustained non-life-threatening injuries that required medical attention, police said.

Police are looking to locate the driver of the vehicle, who has been described as a 30-year-old woman with a slim build driving an older-model, grey Toyota Corolla.

Police added the cyclist was not able to get the licence plate number, but the vehicle may have fresh damage to the front hood and bumper.

Officials noted that under the Alberta Traffic Safety Act, all drivers are required to remain on scene of a collision to provide assistance and certain information to anyone who has suffered injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.