Kingston region public health identifies new case of COVID-19, total now 65

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) region has recorded its second new case of the novel coronavirus in one week.

This comes after over a week of being without any active cases in the region.

Over the weekend, a hospital worker at Kingston General Hospital was diagnosed with the disease. The hospital later said that all patients on the floor where the employee was working had subsequently tested negative for the virus.

KFL&A Public Health said the new case identified between Monday and Tuesday was not related to the case found at the hospital. The public health unit did not provide details for mode of transmission, age or gender when asked.

The region’s total has now reached up to 65, with only two active cases.

Almost 18,000 people have been tested for the virus in the region so far.