Kingston hospital worker tests positive for coronavirus, care unit under quarantine

A patient care unit at Kingston General Hospital (KHSC) is under quarantine after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The hospital staff worker is now in isolation at home, KHSC wrote in a media release.

The hospital unit will remain under quarantine for the next 14 days and is closed to new admissions and visitors.

In the media release, Dr. David Pichora, KHSC’s president and CEO, says the quarantine is a precautionary step.

“The quarantine was implemented out of an abundance of caution. Since we now use universal masking on all patient units, we expected the risk of transmission to others would be low.”

According to the release, all patients on the unit have been tested for COVID-19 — the tests have come back negative thus far.

Staff are continuing to monitor all patients for symptoms of COVID-19.

KHSC’s infection control and occupational health teams are now engaged in contact-tracing for patients and staff who came in contact with the health-care worker.

Prior to this weekend, the last COVID-19 case in Kingston, Ont., was detected on May 30. It was the region’s 63rd positive test according to KFL&A Public Health’s web site. That number is now up to 64.

Patient care services continue as usual in all other areas of the hospital.

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has also notified KFL&A Public Health of the positive test.