No new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

There were no new cases of the novel coronavirus identified Tuesday.

This leaves Manitoba’s total of probable and positive cases at 314.

Covid 19 is not going away anytime soon. We will continue to see new cases as we restore services and reduce travel restrictions. We must remain diligent with social distancing and hand hygiene. Always #StayHome when sick. #Covid19MB — Dr. Brent Roussin (@roussin_brent) June 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba health officials say there are no people in hospital or ICU, there are 14 active cases and 293 people have recovered. The number of deaths remains at seven.

For lab tests, 581 were performed yesterday, bringing the total since early February to 58,801.

Premier Brian Pallister announced a $2,000 incentive Tuesday for people who are collecting CERB to go off the program and go back to work.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Pallister said the plan, dubbed the Manitoba Job Restart program, will provide an initial payment of $500 plus three additional bi-weekly payments for $500 each, over six weeks — as long as participants voluntarily stop collecting the federal government’s CERB or CESB supports.

In a government release Pallister said the province will fully fund the program.

Story continues below advertisement