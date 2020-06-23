Saskatoon Police Association ratifies new 3-year contract

Send this page to someone via email

A new three-year contract has been reached between the Saskatoon Police Association (SPA) and the board of commissioners.

Saskatoon Police Service members will receive a 5.1 per cent pay increase over the life of the contract: 1.0 per cent on Jan. 1, 2020, 1.0 per cent on July 1, 2020, 1.6 per cent on July 1, 2021, and 1.5 per cent on July 1, 2022.

A joint statement from the SPA and the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners said 76.8 per cent of the members who voted were in favour of the new contract.

“The Saskatoon Police Association is pleased to have reached a negotiated settlement with the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners,” said SPA president Dean Pringle.

“We feel the agreement reached is fair for our members and is consistent with other police services across the prairies.”

The board of commissioners approved the contract at its meeting on June 18.

“The board is also pleased with the agreement that has been negotiated and we are confident the measures set forth will continue to contribute to strengthening the culture of community safety in Saskatoon,” said board chair Darlene Brander.

The contract expires on Dec. 31, 2020.

The SPA represents 529 active members of the Saskatoon Police Service.

