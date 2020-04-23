Saskatoon Police Service records 10% violent crime increase in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) report shows violent crime increased by 10 per cent in 2019 compared to 2018 and the five-year average.

The report laid out last year’s crime statistics.

It commented on the city’s record-setting number of homicides, which was 16. That is a 60 per cent increase from 2018.

However, a University of Regina criminologist said that was a trend across the region.

“I think that this is a Saskatchewan trend. In the province, (homicides) increased from 34 in 2018 to 52 in 2019. So it’s not only a Saskatoon problem. It’s happening all throughout the province,” Rick Ruddell told Global News.

The police studies chair for the Law Foundation of Saskatchewan added that 2019 could be an anomaly.

“Sometimes, rates are just one year sort of uncharacteristic. It might not be all that meaningful in terms of a one-year increase. You really have to look at it in terms of the prior five or six years and those rates are quite a bit more stable,” he said.

The report stated a number of the homicides in the city took place in similar geographic areas and police adjusted resources to account for this.

“In response to increasing violent crime the Saskatoon Police Service has restructured its Criminal Investigations Division and has refocused an existing partnership with the RCMP in the creation of the Integrated Crime Reduction team,” the report read.

It went on to say that team and the drug and gang unit will focus on the violent crime taking place in the city.

Ruddell also says gang violence is a factor in higher violent crime rates in the city.

“Nationally, about 20 per cent of homicides are confirmed to be gang-related and I think in Saskatoon and Regina, that percentage is quite a bit higher than 20 per cent. That gang problem is a significant problem in the prairies,” he said.

The SPS report also said reported sexual violations increased 18 per cent compared to 2018.

However, it said that increase is likely due to increased awareness and reporting of those crimes.

The report also said overall crime and property crime had decreased in 2019.