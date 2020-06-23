Missing kayaker’s boat found in river near Whistler, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a missing kayaker continues Tuesday in the Cheakamus River near Whistler, B.C.

Whistler RCMP received a call that a kayaker who’d been out with friends had overturned in the river around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, close to MacLaurin’s Crossing Suspension Bridge.

A search ensured with a helicopter, search and rescue crews, RCMP and fellow kayakers.

On Monday morning, his kayak was found trapped in a log jam several kilometres downstream from where he had been reported missing.

The man has still not been found.

With rain in the forecast and the current spring run-off, police said the river is expected to be running high and fast for some time.

