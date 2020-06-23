Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Missing kayaker’s boat found in river near Whistler, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 2:03 pm
The kayaker overturned close to MacLaurin's Crossing Suspension Bridge, shown here on Google Maps.
The kayaker overturned close to MacLaurin's Crossing Suspension Bridge, shown here on Google Maps. Google Maps

The search for a missing kayaker continues Tuesday in the Cheakamus River near Whistler, B.C.

Whistler RCMP received a call that a kayaker who’d been out with friends had overturned in the river around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, close to MacLaurin’s Crossing Suspension Bridge.

A search ensured with a helicopter, search and rescue crews, RCMP and fellow kayakers.

On Monday morning, his kayak was found trapped in a log jam several kilometres downstream from where he had been reported missing.

The man has still not been found.

With rain in the forecast and the current spring run-off, police said the river is expected to be running high and fast for some time.

