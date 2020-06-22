Crews battle coulee fire in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

It was a smoky and slow commute across the Lethbridge river valley as fire crews responded to a brush fire Monday evening.

The flames broke out on the west side of the Oldman River just north of Whoop-Up Drive. Crews did not provide the time the blaze started.

Fire and Emergency Services are responding to a brush fire on the west side of the river. Three stations are on scene and the fire is now under control. #yql — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) June 23, 2020

A city official told Global News that three stations responded and the flames were under control before 7 p.m.

Emergency vehicles could be seen parked along the shoulder of westbound Whoop-Up Drive and traffic was backed up at times during the evening commute.