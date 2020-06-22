Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Crews battle coulee fire in Lethbridge

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 9:48 pm
Smoke rises from a brush fire in the Oldman river valley in Lethbridge on June 22.
Smoke rises from a brush fire in the Oldman river valley in Lethbridge on June 22. Danica Ferris/Global News

It was a smoky and slow commute across the Lethbridge river valley as fire crews responded to a brush fire Monday evening.

The flames broke out on the west side of the Oldman River just north of Whoop-Up Drive. Crews did not provide the time the blaze started.

Story continues below advertisement

A city official told Global News that three stations responded and the flames were under control before 7 p.m.

Emergency vehicles could be seen parked along the shoulder of westbound Whoop-Up Drive and traffic was backed up at times during the evening commute.

 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireLethbridgebrush firelethbridge fireWhoop Up DriveCoulee FireCoulee fire LethbridgeLethbridge Brush Fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers