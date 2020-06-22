1 dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Whitby

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Whitby Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Country Lane and Columbus Road at 1:15 p.m. after an SUV and truck collided.

Officers said the driver of the SUV, a male, died.

The truck left the roadway and rolled over, causing the male driver to suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

There no word on what led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area as officers investigated.

Traffic collision at Columbus Road West and Country Lane in North Whitby. One vehicle on it's side. An air ambulance has been tiered. Unknown on the extent of injuries. Expect some closures in the area. More to follow…. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) June 22, 2020

