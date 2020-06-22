1 dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Whitby

Durham Regional Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Whitby Monday afternoon.
Police said they were called to the area of Country Lane and Columbus Road at 1:15 p.m. after an SUV and truck collided.
Officers said the driver of the SUV, a male, died.
The truck left the roadway and rolled over, causing the male driver to suffer non-life-threatening injuries.
There no word on what led to the crash.
Roads were closed in the area as officers investigated.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments