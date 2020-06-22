Menu

Canada

1 dead, another injured after 2-vehicle crash in Whitby

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 6:03 pm
The scene of a fatal crash in Whitby on Monday.
The scene of a fatal crash in Whitby on Monday. Twitter / @DRPS

Durham Regional Police say one person is dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Whitby Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Country Lane and Columbus Road at 1:15 p.m. after an SUV and truck collided.

Officers said the driver of the SUV, a male, died.

The truck left the roadway and rolled over, causing the male driver to suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

There no word on what led to the crash.

Roads were closed in the area as officers investigated.

