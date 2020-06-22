Peterborough police issue warning after resident loses $11,000 in prize scam

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are warning the community to remain vigilant after a resident lost $11,000 in a prize scam last month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, in early May the victim received a Facebook message claiming she had won $25,000 and that she had to text a number to confirm if her name was on the list of winners.

Police say the victim texted the number and then received a further message that she had won $25,000. She was then informed that for every $500 paid, it would increase her winnings by $25,000.

“The victim paid $1,000 thinking she would then receive $75,000 in winnings,” police said. “The fraudsters then told the victim in order to collect her winnings, she needed to pay $1,500 for required documents and fees. The victim was initially told to pay in gift cards, which she did.”

Police say a few days later, the scammers contacted the victim again and said she needed to send bitcoins (cryptocurrency) since the gift cards were invalid. They also requested additional money to re-issue the cheque for her winnings.

“The victim continued to send bitcoins and gift cards to the scammers totalling approximately $11,000,” police said. “The victim’s bank became suspicious of the account activity, froze the victim’s account and advised her to call police.”

The incident was reported to police on June 19.

Police are reminding residents to be aware of any text, phone call or email claiming you have won a prize. As well, there are no prize fees or taxes in Canada for contest winners.

Police advise that for any such phone call, hang up and call your bank, a family member or a trusted friend before disclosing any personal information or making a payment over the phone, through email or via text.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of fraud, contact the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or online, or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online. For more information on how to protect yourself from frauds and scams, visit the government of Canada or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

