Vancouver to open outdoor pools, spray parks and staff lifeguards at beaches under COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouverites will still be able to enjoy some swimming at outdoor pools and beaches this summer.

The Vancouver Park Board announced Monday it is opening four outdoor pools and staffing lifeguards at nine beaches, starting July 13.

The pools include Kitsilano, New Brighton, Second Beach and Maple Grove, though the latter’s reopening may be delayed.

The beaches are English Bay, Jericho, Kitsilano, Locarno, Spanish Banks East and West, Sunset, Third, and Trout Lake.

Ten spray parks will also begin to reopen across the city on June 27 at the following locations: MacLean, Chaldecott, Harbour Green, Grandview, Hastings, Oak, Stanley, Prince Edward, Pandora, and Garden.

Story continues below advertisement

At beaches, the swimming zones will be designated by red and yellow flags, instead of buoys, to show the area will be patrolled by lifeguards between 11:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. every day until Sept. 7.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Anyone wanting to swim must arrive “swim ready,” as change rooms will not be available. Washrooms will be open.

Those wanting to swim laps can book a 45-minute swim period, while casual swimmers can book a 90-minute block. There will be 30 minutes between each swim period so that staff can sanitize and prepare for the next group.

Snorkels and kickboards will not be permitted, nor will rentals of goggles or towels.

0:35 Coronavirus outbreak: Will B.C. swimming pools open for the summer? Coronavirus outbreak: Will B.C. swimming pools open for the summer?

Admission can be paid online and in-person with contactless electronic payment. Flexi passes and cash will not be accepted.

Story continues below advertisement

Lifeguards will wear personal protective gear.

At the beaches, visitors are asked to maintain physical distancing from each other and the lifeguard’s chair.

When lifeguards are performing first aid, only the patient and the lifeguard will be allowed in each first aid room at a time. One parent or guardian from the same household will be allowed to accompany a child.

2:09 Enforcing social distancing during the coronavirus crisis Enforcing social distancing during the coronavirus crisis