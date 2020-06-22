Menu

Coronavirus: Grouse Mountain, Grouse Grind reopen Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 1:48 pm
For those wanting to ride the Skyride, tickets must be purchased in advance.
For those wanting to ride the Skyride, tickets must be purchased in advance. Global News

The popular Grouse Grind trail in North Vancouver will reopen Monday after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grouse Mountain will also have a phased reopening for annual pass holders and people who buy tickets online.

Along with more cleaning measures in place, capacity on the Skyride will be reduced by 30 per cent to allow for physical distancing.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Vancouver’s Stanley Park to reopen to vehicle traffic Monday

Face masks will also be mandatory on the gondola, and guests will undergo temperature checks before boarding.

Advanced bookings will also be mandatory for the Skyride.

For those wanting to hike the Grind, they are asked to stay two metres apart as much as possible.

To return via the Skyride, tickets must be purchased in advance or hikers must return via the BCMC route. It is recommended to allow for two extra hours of hiking on a steep, rough trail.

