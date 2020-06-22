Regina police charge man with attempted murder following assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina man is facing charges that include attempted murder following an incident that took place on Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said officers were called to the 100 block of Scarth Street for a weapons offence shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Initial reports indicated that a man had assaulted multiple people, police said.

According to police, when officers arrived at the home, they learned three men had been injured.

Two of the injured were taken to hospital by EMS. One suffered minor injuries, while the second man has a serious but non-life-threatening head injury, police said.

The third victim was treated at the scene.

Police found Rodney James Geddes, 42, inside the home and charged him with attempted murder, assault and assault with a weapon.

Geddes appeared in court on Monday morning.

