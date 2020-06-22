Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases as 27 active cases remain

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 2:33 pm
Premier Blaine Higgs speaks at the New Brunswick COVID-19 update on May 7, 2020. .
Premier Blaine Higgs speaks at the New Brunswick COVID-19 update on May 7, 2020. . File

New Brunswick reported 27 active cases for the fifth day in a row and no new COVID-19 cases Monday, with 173 new negative tests.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province remains 164, according to a news release.

There have been 135 recoveries, including 14 related to the outbreak in the Campbellton region.

READ MORE: New Brunswick reports 1 new coronavirus case in the Campbellton region

There have been two deaths in the province from complications related to the virus.

New Brunswickers not sure if they need to wear face masks
New Brunswickers not sure if they need to wear face masks

Currently, two patients are hospitalized and one is in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, 40,663 tests have been conducted.

READ MORE: N.B. takes next step in recovery as it reports no new coronavirus cases, Zone 5 remains ‘orange’

The Campbellton region remains at the “orange” level of the recovery plan, while the rest of the province has moved into the “yellow” phase.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesNew BrunswickBlaine HiggsPublic healthGlobal News at 6 New Brunswickcovid-19 casesNew Brunswick Premier Blaine HiggsNew Brunswick Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers