New Brunswick reports no new coronavirus cases as 27 active cases remain

New Brunswick reported 27 active cases for the fifth day in a row and no new COVID-19 cases Monday, with 173 new negative tests.

The total number of confirmed cases in the province remains 164, according to a news release.

There have been 135 recoveries, including 14 related to the outbreak in the Campbellton region.

There have been two deaths in the province from complications related to the virus.

Currently, two patients are hospitalized and one is in intensive care.

As of Monday, 40,663 tests have been conducted.

The Campbellton region remains at the “orange” level of the recovery plan, while the rest of the province has moved into the “yellow” phase.

